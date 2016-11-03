The liver of a brain-dead man was harvested and transplanted in a 67-year-old man from Noida.

Rajendiran, a 58-year-old retired government servant living in Cheyyar, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur on October 24 with complaints of high blood pressure.

He was diagnosed with middle cerebral artery stroke.

Two days later when he was declared brain dead his wife Valli and their two sons came forward to donate his organs. According to a release from the hospital, only his liver could be harvested. It was transplanted by surgeon Mohamed Rela and his team.