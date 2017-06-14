6 arrested for stealing diamond, gold jewellery

more-in

Six men were arrested for stealing ₹7 lakh-worth diamond and gold jewellery from a businessman. According to police, P. Suraj, 45, a diamond merchant from Alappuzha district of Kerala had come to the city on May 4 to conduct business. He stayed at a hotel in Periamet.

Four days later, two men — Dilli Michael and Amudhavalan — visited him to discuss a business venture.

On the same day, they took Suraj to meet a timber trader near Vadapalani. After they reached there, Dilli and Amudhavalan along with four others, robbed Suraj and took away his gold ring and a diamond, all worth ₹7 lakh and fled.

Mr. Suraj immediately lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police Later, the police found them hiding in a house in the same area, and arrested them.