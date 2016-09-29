A total of 42,907 nominations for various positions in the local bodies have been filed till Wednesday, according to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

As many as 35,282 nominations were filed for the post of village panchayat ward member, 4,331 for village panchayat president post, 1,091 for corporation councillor post, data from the Commission said. A total of 927 applications were filed for district panchayat ward member post, 616 for Panchayat Union ward member post, 143 for municipal councillor post and 517 filed for Town Panchayat ward member, it added.

The Commission also has issued guidelines to election officials and district election officials to be followed. The guidelines become effective from the date of announcement of the election. The Commission has said that all legal meetings by political leaders must be held in presence of senior officials of the local body office concerned.

It also said the meetings can discuss only issues like flood, drought or any emergency. No new schemes should be announced at meetings.

Public grievance meetings should not be held and use of government offices for election purpose has been banned. The officials should take steps to get back the government-allotted vehicles from leaders of local bodies, the Commission said in a statement.

SEC has issued guidelines to poll officials and district election officials to be followed