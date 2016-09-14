An MTC bus rammed a motorcycle, leaving the rider, his wife and two children seriously injured. The incident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. onElephant Gate Bridge Road on Wednesday.

“The bus driver was driving in the wrong direction. He took a U-turn and rammed the bike,” said Nitesh Jain, a passerby, who with other people rushed the four to the Government General Hospital, Chennai.

According to eye witnesses, the victims, identified as Gunasekaran, Muthulakshmi, their two children were riding on the road, when the MTC bus took the turn and rammed their bike. The crowd later surrounded the bus and roughed up the driver and the conductor, who managed to escape. Medical officers at the hospital said that Gunasekaran and his son were in very a critical condition.