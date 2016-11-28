39-year-old man dies from suffocation

more-in

A 39-year-old man is suspected to have suffocated to death inside his house at St. Thomas Mount late on Saturday night.

According to the police, Prabhu Francis, a resident of Sripuram colony, lived on the first floor of a house that he owned, along with his wife, child and parents. The ground floor had been let on rent.

Around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, his parents woke up to find smoke emanating from Prabhu’s room. As his wife and children were away visiting relatives, they immediately informed the police, who broke open the door.

Prabhu was found unconscious on his bed. “He was drunk and the smoke from a lit cigarette had filled the room,” the police said. He died on the way to Government General Hospital in Chrompet. “We suspect that he died of suffocation. We are waiting for the post-mortem results to confirm the same,” said an investigating officer.