Urging the government not to close or merge schools in the State, Samakalvi Iyakkam, a Tamil Nadu-based organisation has asked for a social audit to be carried out across all government schools to assess the quality standards in place.

“According to a response to RTI queries we had filed in 12 districts, 38 government schools have been closed down in the last three years,” said Chella Sivakumar, State general secretary of Samakalvi Iyakkam.

The organisation further carried out a study across 155 government schools in 15 districts including Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Tirunelveli, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri to assess the quality.

The schools chosen for the study were primary schools with less than 25 students and other schools with less than 50 children.

“About 37 per cent of the schools remain with thatched roofs or asbestos sheets and almost 77 per cent of the schools do not have laboratories or libraries. And, 25 per cent of the primary schools across the 15 districts have only single classrooms and 38 per cent of the schools do not have a provision for safe drinking water or toilets,” said Mr. Sivakumar, releasing the study.

Stating that the quality of the government schools played an important role in determining the risk of closure , the organisation said that there was a need to constitute school management committees to keep a watch and determine the need for funds to be allocated.

“Low student strength is given as the reason in a majority of the cases where government schools are shut.” said Christuraj, a coordinator with Samakalvi Iyakkam.