3,000 carpenters pitch in to help schoolchildren

Woodworkers refurbishing furniture as part of ‘Shramdaan Divas’, a pan-India initiative, at a Government high school in Ashok Nagar on Friday. — | Photo Credit: R_RAVINDRAN

more-in

As many as 3,000 carpenters from across the city gave a day’s labour free of charge to repair and refurbish furniture at 21 educational institutions in Chennai on Friday.

The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, was one among the beneficiaries of this initiative, Shramdaan Divas, by Pidilite.

The carpenters helped refurbish 50 sets of benches, doors and glass work at the school’s auditorium, apart from other repairs.

“They had previously helped us two years ago as well. We are happy that they came here again this year,” said R.C. Saraswati , the head mistress of the school.

Mr. Kishore, a carpenter participating in the initiative, said, “Our motive was to provide assistance to children and allow them to get basic education in a comfortable environment. Many of of these institutions are unable to afford repair costs. This way, we are able to contribute in our own way.”

Mr. Vishwakarma, another carpenter added, “I feel blessed and proud to be part of this initiative. I’m able to contribute my bit to the society and make the lives of these children a little better.”