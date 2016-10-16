Deadly Drive:The mangled remains of a car that was involved in an accident on GST Road— D. Gopalakrishnan

Three others who sustained injuries in the car crash are being treated in hospital

Three college students of SRM University in Kattankulathur died after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a median near GST Road in Maraimalai Nagar.

According to the police, the accident took place at 5 a.m., when the students were going for coffee at Mahindra City.

They were identified as Subam Singh (18) from Patna, who was doing his first year Information Technology, Neel Kundal (19) from Himachal Pradesh and Sammar Singh (19) from New Delhi, both of whom were pursuing their second year Computer Science.

The injured students, all from Patna, have been identified as Sidharth Singh (19), a second year Computer Science student, Neelu (19) of second year Bio-Technology and Sivanji (19), a BBA student of Alliance University in Bengaluru. The team of friends was sharing accommodation at Thailavaram village on GST Road.

Initial inquiries reveal that Sidharth Singh was driving the vehicle when the accident took place.

The injured are being treated at SRM Medical College and Hospital, police sources said.

The car in which they were travelling crashed into a median in

Maraimalai Nagar