The Ashok Nagar police arrested a man and two women men for possessing ganja packets during a routine patrol check on Saturday.

An officer said that the team saw the trio at the junction of Ashok Nagar 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street. The team questioned them, but they were unable to give proper answers. On checking their bags, the police found the ganja packets. They arrested Rajesh (24), Rajeshwari (57) and Lakshmi (29).

They also seized more than two kilos of ganja from the accused. The trio was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. — Staff Reporter