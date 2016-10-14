The rashly driven vehicle left a few others injured; driver arrested

In a gruesome incident, three girl students were mowed down by a rashly driven Metrowater tanker at Guindy when they were walking towards Chellammal College for Women, about 50 meters away.

The tanker was proceeding from Guindy to Saidapet. After crossing Guindy Bridge, the vehicle rammed the girls and crushed them to death and then, crashed into an autorickshaw and two two-wheelers. The lorry then veered to the right side of the road and crashed into the median beneath Metro Rail and came to a screeching halt several meters away from the spot where it killed the girls. “The cleaner of the vehicle jumped out and after the lorry came to halt, the driver fled from the scene,” said Kumar, an eyewitness, who works in a nearby office.

The passers-by and police personnel on duty came to rescue of the victims who were lying in pool of blood and four injured. All of them were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

The investigation identified the deceased as L.Chitra (20), C.Asha Shruthi (20), third year B.Com students, and M.Gayathiri (19), second year B.Com students.