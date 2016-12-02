3 flyovers opened for traffic

Motorists have started using a section of the new flyover at the Anna Nagar arch. — | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

Vadapalani, Retteri and Poonamallee High Road see smoother movement

To allow smoother flow of traffic, two flyovers and a section of another one were opened in the city on Thursday.

The Vadapalani flyover, constructed below the Vadapalani metro rail station, the Retteri flyover and a section of a flyover at the Anna Nagar arch junction on Poonamallee High Road were opened to traffic without any fanfare.

Motorists who used the Vadapalani flyover said it was a relief to drive without having to wait at signals. “Usually, during rush hour, it takes over 15 minutes to reach the other end of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, but now the commute is much shorter. Those arriving from Arcot Road also find it easier to cross this section,” said S. Muthukumar, who works at Vadapalani.

Similarly, the opening of the flyover at the Retteri junction, which is also on the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, was welcomed by motorists regularly using the stretch.

Coming soon

Another three-lane uni-directional flyover will come up at this junction to allow traffic from Anna Nagar 3rd avenue to Koyambedu and is in the detailed project report stage.

The new section would help traffic move smoothly from the Central station and Nelson Manickam Road to Anna Nagar.