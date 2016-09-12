The Executive Committee of the Nadigar Sangam has resolved to suspend actors and former office-bearers of the Sangam — Sarath Kumar, Radha Ravi and Vaagai Chandrasekar.

The action has been taken with reference to a pending show-cause notice on the utilisation of funds of the Sangam.

Sources in the industry say about 18 of the committee members turned up for the meeting, and the decision to suspend the three members was taken unanimously after a lengthy discussion. It was an ordinary meeting. Later in the evening, fresh charges of misuse of Nadigar Sangam property by one of the suspended members started doing the rounds. But there was no confirmation.

Incidentally, Mr. Sarath Kumar, independent of this development, met members of the media on Sunday to put an end to rumours that claimed that he had decided to quit politics. He clarified that he would indeed continue in politics, as it gave him an opportunity to serve the public.