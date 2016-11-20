: A 26-year-old man from Tiruvallur district died, on Friday night, at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He died due to meningitis, officials said.

Vinod Kumar of Chinnamanopuram had a history of severe headaches, stiffness in the neck and on-and-off fever for a month. On Thrusday, he was admitted to the Ponneri Government Hospital and was transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday morning. “The patient had seizures and convulsions. He was put on ventilator, but died at 7.20 p.m.,” an official said. The cause of death was acute meningoencephalitis and respiratory failure. From August, Tiruvallur district had seen a spate of fever-related deaths of children.