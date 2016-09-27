Madras Musings celebrated its silver jubilee on Monday, felicitating readers and key persons who contributed to growth in readership over its 25 years.

Speaking at the function, Madras Musings founder S. Muthiah said the journal stayed focussed on the city’s past, present and future.

Pointing to the journal’s “unwavering policy of being committed to Madras,” Mr. Muthiah said, “This has been a commitment not only to our heritage and nostalgia, but also to the environment and a concern for the city itself, be it infrastructure, civic amenities or law and order.”

Stressing the need to extend support to residents including public-spirited industrialists in helping them preserve the city’s heritage, Mr. Muthiah said: “Every one who supports the journal is a lover of Madras. It has been an extremely gratifying 25 years. On this occasion, we rededicate ourselves to the city that we care for. As long as the causes we espouse remain, we will be around to fight for them.”

Historian V. Sriram said at least 44,000 readers from the 11,000 families that receive the journal had offered encouragement, feedback, and contributed by way of stories, ideas and donations.

Sanmar Group chairman N. Sankar, who was instrumental in resuscitation of Madras Musings in 1996, said the journal evoked a strong feeling of empathy on the issues faced by the residents. “Madras Musings has converted city dwellers into advocates of preserving heritage,” he said.