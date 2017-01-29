200-year-old banyan tree gets new lease of life

more-in

It was not quite the simplest of efforts to replant a banyan tree, over 200 years old, but the residents were not about to let their landmark die. The tree which was uprooted by cyclone Vardah last month on LDG Road, Little Mount, Saidapet, got a new lease of life on Saturday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s park division lent a hand by providing fungicide — to help revive the giant tree. Larsen and Toubro provided the manpower to rehabilitate the tree.

T.M. Murugan, park overseer, said that the branches were pruned, after which the tree was given anti-fungal treatment. Subsequently, a five by five feet pit was dug up, and sand and mud dug out from the original spot were used to fill the pit. After 15 days it would be provided more nutrients.

‘Treasure and a landmark’

Rev. Fr. M.V. Jacob of Little Mount Church said that this initiative sends a message that all citizens should protect the environment.

G.C. Siluvai, a resident of Thomas Nagar, says that by replanting the tree they were proud of passing on such an important treasure, and landmark, to the younger generations. A local, K. Babu said the residents were keen on resurrecting the tree because it has been around forever and even defined the area they live in. K. Mallika, another resident recalled how the banyan tree has even hosted a number of marriages and functions under its shade.

Operation replant went on past midnight and as for the volunteers, there was not much a sleepyhead around and the excitement was palpable despite the late hour.