Gold jewellery and cash were burgled from two houses in St. Thomas Mount police district since Monday.

In Archana Nagar, Peerkankaranai, burglars broke open the rear door and took away Rs. 30,000 and gold jewellery weighing eight sovereigns from the iron-safe. The house owner Latha Anandan (44) had gone to her sister’s house in the next street.

Owners were away

The incident came to light when she returned home in the evening on Monday. Peerkankaranai police registered a case and are investigating.

In Chromepet, burglars gained entry into a locked apartment on Third Main Road and escaped with 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs. 22,000.

The owner of the flat, Muralitharan and his wife Rekha had gone to their village in Vandavasi. Chitlapakkam police are investigating.