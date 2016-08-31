Police arrested two people on Tuesday on charges of cheating 36 persons, promising to provide them Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) flats and Tsunami Resettlement Houses.

M. Agnes (48) of Pattinapakkam and his driver N. Barani Prasath (28) allegedly cheated many by collecting money from them after promising to get the apartments allocated to them in Ezhil Nagar, Thoraipakkam and Kannagi Nagar slum tenements.

Police said the duo gave fake ID cards and collected sums ranging from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1 lakh each from the 36 persons.

When they failed to get allotment of houses as promised, R. Harikumar and the others lodged a complaint at City Police Commissionerate on August 23 against the duo.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police registered a case and conducted investigation.

The accused were remanded on Tuesday.