17 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle

The State government on Monday effected a major reshuffle of IPS officers. As part of the administrative rejig, Sangaram Jangid, IPS, has now been appointed as Additional Director General of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, in place of Prateep V. Philip. Mr. Jangid was Additional Director General of Police/Chief Vigilance Officer Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Tirunelveli Ltd.

Prateep V. Philip has been posted as ADGP, Welfare, Chennai, replacing Kanhu Charan Mahali.

Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General of Police, State Traffic Planning Cell, Chennai, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.

M.S. Jaffar Sait ADGP/Special Officer Refugees Camp, Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, has been posted as ADGP/Project Officer, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamancherry, replacing Abhash Kumar.

C.K. Gandhirajan has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police, State Human Rights Commission, Chennai, replacing Amaresh Pujari.

P. Kandaswamy has been appointed Additional Director General of Police, Administration, Chennai, in an existing vacancy. He was earlier Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai.

Vijay Kumar, currently Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai, has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Chennai. He replaces Shakeel Akhter.

Sylendra Babu’s new post

Sylendra Babu, ADGP, Coastal Security Group, replaces Vijay Kumar as ADGP Prisons, Chennai.

Shankar Jiwal, Additional director General of Police, Special Task Force, Erode, is appointed to the vacant post of Additional Director General of Police/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd, Chennai.

Rajesh Das, ADGP, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai, has been now posted as ADGP/Special Officer Tamil Nadu Police Transport Corporation, replacing C.K. Gandhirajan.

Kanhu Charan Mahali, ADGP, Welfare, Chennai, has been posted as ADGP, Social Justice and Human Rights, Chennai, in the place of Rajesh Das. Shakeel Akhter, ADGP, CMD, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd, Chennai, has been appointed as ADGP, Armed Police Headquarters, Chennai, replacing N. Tamilselvan.

Tamilselvan has been appointed as ADGP, Coastal Security Group, Chennai.

Abhash Kumar ADGP/Project Officer, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamancherry, Chennai, is now posted as ADGP, Technical Services, Chennai.

Amaresh Pujari is now appointed ADGP, State Traffic Planning Cell, Chennai.

M.C. Sarangan, Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, Chennai, is now appointed as Inspector General of Police/Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai, replacing K. Shankar, who has been appointed as Inspector General of Police, Enforcement, Chennai.