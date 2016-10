Religion

Thiruvasagam: Raghubai Ammal, Sri Balasubramania Bhakta Jana Sabha, 5, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6-30 p.m.; Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadeeswarar temple, Purasawalkam, 6-30 p.m.

Devi Mahatmyam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, New No. 8, Old No. 20, C.P. Ramaswamy Street, Abhiramapuram, 6-45 p.m.

Geeta: R. Rajagopal, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, New No. 8, Old No. 20, C.P. Ramaswamy Street, Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.; Ramana Swaroopananda, R. Block, Old No. 47, New No. 15, 15th street, Anna Nagar, 6-45 p.m.

Lalitha Sahasranamam: K. Balasubramanyam, Yogalaya, 18/65, Gandhinagar, Adyar, 10-30 a.m.

Kandhapuranam: Madhivannan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Road, Alwarpet, 6-30 p.m.

Mahabharatam: B. Kesavavajapayer, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, Raja Annamalaipuram, 6-45 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, Raja Annamalaipuram (time not mentioned)

Chandogyopanishad: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Shirdi Sai Hall, Shirdi Sai Temple, Shenoy Nagar, 6 p.m.

Sivan Arutchelvargal: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5-30 p.m.

General

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital: Oration on Use and abuse of antibiotics in respiratory medicine, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chromepet, 11-30 a.m.

Alliance Francaise of Madras: Mexican film festival, Edouard Michelin auditorium, Alliance Francaise of Madras, College Road, 6-15 p.m.

Cancer Institute: Hands on training workshop in liquid biopsy, Lecture hall, Department of Molecular Oncology, Cancer Institute, Sardar Patel Road, 9-30 a.m.

U.S.Consulate: Inaugural function of Microscholarship program, L.S. auditorium, Loyola College, 3 p.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Technical discussion on Design and Implementation of Cascaded Multilever Inverter, seminar hall, Valliammai Engineering College, Kattankulathur, 1 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 Ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; and Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullaivoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6-30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church, Padikuppam Rd., West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Tondiarpet; Ebenezer MM School, Thirumullaivoyal; St. Josephs School, West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Thiruninravur.