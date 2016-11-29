165 films to be screened at CIFF over 8 days

more-in

Over 165 films from around the world, including the most awaited and critically acclaimed films to have featured at the Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale, Venice International Film Festival and the like, will be screened at the 14th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) to be held from December 15 to 22.

Organised at the end of the year, the week-long CIFF provides a great opportunity for film buffs to catch up with award-winning movies of 2016 before ushering in 2017.

The festival, organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, is being bankrolled in large part by the Tamil Nadu government and supported by prominent bodies of Tamil cinema including the South Indian Film Chamber, Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, Tamil Film Directors Association and South Indian Artistes Association.

Among the top-notch movies being lined up to delight film buffs in the city are the Hungarian film ‘Son Of Saul’, the Italian film 'Fire At Sea', which bagged the Golden Bear Award at Berlinale 2016 and Ken Loach’s 'I, Daniel Blake', which took the top honours at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The highlight of the festival is the ‘Tamil competition’ section, wherein 12 Tamil feature films will compete for the top prize.

The movies will be screened at venues such as Inox, Casino, Woodlands theatre complex, RKV Film and Television Institute and Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Apart from featuring 12 films made by young film-makers from Germany and France in the ‘New Talent’ category, the festival would also showcase 15 films in the ‘Indian Panorama’ section and around 21 films from countries such as Luxembourg, Iran and Brazil as well. As always, the festival would provide a platform for young students from MGR Government Film and Television Institute to showcase their short films.

On the sidelines, the festival would also feature panel discussions with leading minds in the film industry regarding contemporary topics and issues. Delegates can register for the film festival at www.ticketnew.com