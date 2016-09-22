: In the upcoming local body polls in which 50 per cent of the seats have been earmarked for women, 16 of the 31 posts of chairperson in district panchayats across the State have been reserved for women.

In an extraordinary gazette notification published on September 16, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has said that four district panchayat chairperson posts have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

While the lone post reserved for a Scheduled Tribe candidate is in the Nilgiris, women belonging to the Scheduled Caste community would occupy the post of Chairperson in Namakkal, Tirupur, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli district panchayats.

The district panchayat chairperson’s post in Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Coimbatore, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Theni and Thoothukudi districts have been reserved for women.

The district chairperson posts in Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Sivaganga and Kanniyakumari districts are unreserved.