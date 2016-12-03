13 notorious gangsters detained under Goondas Act

more-in

Notorious gangsters — ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi alias Ravishankar and Ravi alias ‘Kathi Kuthu’ Ravi — were among the 13 who were detained under the Goondas Act by the city police on Friday.

City Police Commissioner S.George passed orders detaining them in order to bring down criminal activities in the city and for better maintenance of law and order. The accused were already lodged in Central prisons in connection with murders, thefts and chain snatching offences.

A senior police officer said ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi (36) had over 40 criminal cases including murder, robbery in north Chennai. He has been already detained under Goondas Act seven times. He apparently was a long time rival of another gangster ‘Bokkai’ Ravi. In May 2014, a gang led by ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi, after knowing that ‘Bokkai’ Ravi had been released on bail, attacked him in a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for a broken leg. He died after the attack.

Another accused is ‘Kathi Kuthu' Ravi (48) was arrested by Neelangari Police a month ago in connection with the murder of another notorious rowdy ‘Vellai’ Uma in 2011. Police said he indulged in criminal activities under gangsters Chera and ‘Vellai’ Ravi in north Chennai and later shifted his base to Neelangarai. He joined with Krishaswamy alias Appu and was involved in smuggling red sanders and had amassed wealth through facilitating real estate deals. Appu and his associate Kathiravan fell out, following which Ravi allegedly murdered the latter in MGR Nagar in 2013. Kathiravan was one of the suspects in the murder of Sankararaman, manager of the Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram in 2004.

The Enforcement Directorate attached Ravi’s properties and he had been hiding in Mizoram. As police had issued a look out notice, the authorities apprehended him when he arrived in Chennai Airport a month ago from Singapore.

The city police also detained Vetrichelvam (47) under the Act. Last month, Anti-Video Piracy Cell police arrested him. He was the alleged kingpin of a pirated DVD distribution racket in the city.