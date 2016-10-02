The city police have been conducting a sustained campaign against habitual offenders and hardened criminals by booking them under the Goondas Act. This year, a total of 1,000 people involved in various criminal activities including murder and theft, have been jailed under the Act, police officers said.

By invoking the Goondas Act on repeated offenders, police officials say they have been able to curb crime to a large extent.

A senior police officer said the Goondas Act was being invoked on people against whom several cases had been registered.

The city police has been aggressively pursuing offenders during the past three months in the wake of the murder of Swathi in Nungambakkam Railway station on June 24.

The police officer said more than 300 people were booked in the past three months.

M. Karunanidhi, a retired Superintendent of Police, said the Goondas Act is an effective tool for the police to curb criminal activities as these hardened criminals could be kept in check with their detention.

It also gives the investigation team a free hand to create a fool-proof case file for their conviction.

A senior police officer of the south zone of the city police said the Goondas Act was used especially against those involved in robbery and murders due to inter-gang rivalry. as these people were also repeatedly involved in theft, house breaking and waylaying and also internecine revenge killings of opposite gangs, he said.

The officer pointed out that the procedure for booking a person under the Act involves filing of a petition before the Chennai City Police Commissioner stating the offenders were a threat to the society.

On being satisfied with the petition, the Police Commissioner would issue the necessary orders. Further, the file would be taken up by the Advisory Board which would confirm the detention, he said.