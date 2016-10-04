Holding the portraits of eight Nobel laureates from the country, “The Nobel Memorial Wall”, to celebrate the 100th year of Consul of Sweden in Chennai, was inaugurated jointly by the Embassy of Sweden and Express Avenue Mall here on Monday.

The wall has been raised to remember the Indian Nobel laureates with an aim to further spread awareness about them and their contribution to society.

Ambassador of Sweden to India, Harald Sandberg, spoke of C.V. Raman and Venkatraman Ramakrishnan who received Nobel Prize for Physics in 1930 and Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2009.

“Sweden and Tamil Nadu have had a long mutually beneficial relationship in the past.

“The Consul, which opened in 1916, has successfully completed 100 years and we are proud of it.