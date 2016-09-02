Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Thursday announced that an additional 100 small buses would be operated in the city this year. She also noted in her suo motu statement in the Assembly that 200 small buses were already plying to connect various terminuses. The Chief Minister also announced that a total of 1,600 vacancies in the ratio of 200 vacancies in each of the eight transport corporations would be filled on compassionate grounds based on seniority of candidates.

Ms. Jayalalithaa noted that transport corporations have been given diesel subsidy to the tune of Rs. 1,556 crore in the last four years in an attempt to avoid hiking the fare of tickets following increase in fuel prices.