’City police showed great restraint in handling the large-scale riot’

At a time when the Opposition is seeking his transfer, City Police Commissioner S.George counters allegations of police excess when the peaceful pro-jallikattu protests on Marina ended on a violent note early this week. Over 142 police personnel were injured and police vehicles were destroyed, he tells R. Sivaraman in an interview.

You went on record saying that the agitation for Jallikattu on Marina by the youngsters was conducted in a responsible manner. How then did the agitation turn violent?

Majority of the protestors in Marina, throughout the protest and till the time they dispersed, showed very responsible and mature behaviour. We could see them joining the police and regulating traffic to ensure the traffic movement and also protecting the women agitators on the road by holding ropes.

After Mylapore Deputy Commissioner of Police clearly explained to them of all the steps taken by the government and requested them to disperse peacefully on Monday morning, majority of the agitators dispersed.

Simultaneously, road blocks were put in different places in the city using large contingents of police force to prevent any further inflow into the beach. In those places, rumours (of violence) were spread by vested interests.

Anti-social elements were incited and consequently mobs that gathered started attacking police. Police officers and men who were at these places were attacked with sticks and stones. At this juncture, the police used minimum force to disperse them. The attacks on police occurred at several places simultaneously, which indicate that the events happened in a well coordinated and planned fashion by certain groups aiming to disturb the law and order.

You are saying anti social elements and anti nationals had infiltrated the protests. Why were they not identified earlier? Was it an intelligence failure?

There were sufficient inputs coming in about infiltration and participation of radical groups into the crowd. There were also reports of anti-social groups infiltrating into the crowd and sitting as student demonstrators. There is sufficient evidence now that many such groups with different aims and motives got mingled with the well-meaning crowd of students who were fighting for jallikattu. Any action by the police when lakhs of people had gathered would have created law and order issue of very high magnitude. Police acted only after the aspirations (for jallikattu) of the students were fulfilled. Police also acted only when the crowd that gathered was minimal. The conduct of Republic Day parade without any disruption was also of paramount importance and urgency.

Was there any lack of plan to tackle sudden the spurt of violence?

As many as 57 road blocks were put in place to avoid any further inflow of agitators and radical groups into the venue. More than 7000 police personnel were deployed throughout the city. Road blocks were heavily guarded. However, in many of those settlements and slum areas, some kind of coordinated incitement took place whereby anti-social and rowdy elements came on the road and started blocking traffic and attacking policemen. Restraint shown by policemen in the city is also unprecedented in the history of Chennai Police for such large scale riots that took place simultaneously at different places. Due to large scale deployment of police force and their quick response, the mob fury was suppressed and the situation was brought back to normalcy within 10 hours. Many of the anti-socials have been identified through multiple video sources. The groups to which they belong will also be traced.

There are allegations that police deliberately indulged in violence. There are videos of stone pelting and arson...

Any policeman or police woman who has shown misbehaviour or indulged in any unruly act will not be spared. The hard work put by thousands of policemen, day and night, for several days to maintain law and order cannot be put to disrepute by the actions of a few. We have already ordered an enquiry into the matter on the videos and photos being circulated in social media and shown in some TV channels. If found genuine, the individuals will be identified and legal and disciplinary action will be taken. It is unfair to condemn the work of the same police force based on one or two incidents by individuals who show aberrant behaviour.

What was the quantum of damage to police and properties?

Over 142 police personnel were injured. Some of them were dragged to be lynched by mobs. There was an attempt to set fire to a police station with women police constables inside. The vehicle of a Joint Commissioner of Police was targeted and his driver was repeatedly attacked by a mob. Several police vehicles were damaged.

You permitted agitation on Marina for the first time despite a Supreme Court ban on holding any meetings there. Citing this as precedent, if other political groups seek permission, will you permit them?

There are permitted places for demonstrations, protests, agitations and processions that can be held in the city as notified by the Chennai City Police. Protests, agitations and processions in any non permitted places is illegal. Stringent legal action will be initiated against any violators who try to assemble at the Marina for agitations in the future.

