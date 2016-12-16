‘We will paint Harrington Road green again’

Until mid-2015, Harrington Road was sparsely clothed in green, with fewer trees and plants. The situation changed dramatically when residents got together and gave the locality a facelift, which was largely defined by greening efforts. Sadly, the lush greenery was blown away by cyclone Vardah, as it whirled across the city at 120 kmph, uprooting most of the things that stood in its course.

Now, trees and their branches lie broken on either side of the thoroughfare; sections of the median garden, barely six months old, have been ravaged. There were around 300 trees and plants on Harrington Road, and many of them have fallen.

For a locality that talked ‘green’, this scene is a bitter reality.

K. Nataraja, a resident of Harrington Road who has been passionately guarding and nurturing the trees in the area, says he was “sad to see the green cover disappear in a day.”

He even lost some of the plants on his terrace garden in the cyclone.

“We did not expect trees to be victims of the cyclone on such a massive scale. I can only imagine the amount of loss farmers are suffering due to Vardah,” says Nataraja.

He also points that several trees were uprooted as a result of weak roots and unilateral growth.

“The roots of some trees, especially rain trees, were cut off by the Electricity Board for laying cable wires; and that explains why some raintrees, especially their branches, which are otherwise strong, failed to withstand the fury of the cyclone.”

Following the loss, residents of Harrington Road have rolled up their sleeves and swung into action. Many are hiring workers to clear the roads and avenues of fallen trees and to prune some of those that are still standing.

One section of the median garden that Sumit Kalra, director of Afton and member of Harrington Road Residents Association (HRRA), has been maintaining, has now been completely ravaged. However, not letting that dampen his ‘green’ spirit, Sumit promptly placed orders for a new set of saplings that would adorn the median.

“Many nurseries are damaged, hence it will take some time for the new plants to arrive. But, we will restore the median garden in a week,” he smiles, adding, “My greatest takeaway from this cyclone is to purchase indigenous plants and not exotic species.”

However, the greatest challenge residents are encountering is finding a space to dispose of the trees and debris.

“Unfortunately, in a desperate attempt, many are trying to dump everything in the Coovum river. I have been discouraging them saying this cannot be a permanent solution,” says Nataraj, even as he oversees the group of workers.

He adds, “We realise Corporation officials cannot tend to over 3000 fallen trees in the city. Hence, as was the case in the days immediately following the 2015 December Deluge, residents have initiated the first line of action, which involves clearance and collection.

“Some residents of Harrington Road came out to remove the trees and unclog the stormwater drains. Now, the second level of clearance should be initiated by the Corporation.”

And then, Arun Aravind, a resident of Harrington Road for the last seven years, pitches in with a probable solution.

“Fortunately, this debris is not toxic waste. About 70 percent of the trees can be reused for various purposes, such as making paper pulp. Once Corporation authorities collect the remains of the fallen trees, they can take a call and manage them accordingly,” suggests the banker-turned-consultant.

Members of the HRRA are yet to have major meeting to take stock of the damage and plan their next course of action.

“We don’t expect any help from the government. Therefore, once we find a solution to clear the roads of the trees, we will chalk out a plan. But, we will do everything in our power to restore the beauty of Harrington Road,” affirms Nataraja.