‘We meet where our problems intersect’

Introduction of route number 248B from Venketachalam Nagar to Vallalar Nagar is one of the recent victories of the Federation. | Photo Credit: M_VEDHAN

few months ago, when the MTC bus service (Route No. 248 B) headed out of Venketachalam Nagar in North Thirumullaivoyal for the first time, residents of the neighbourhood must have patted themselves on their backs for forming a Joint Forum long ago. There is nary a doubt in the minds of these residents that they received this service, operated between Venketachalam Nagar and Vallalar Nagar in north Chennai, and three other new bus services as a result of the pressure exerted by the North Thirumullaivoyal Residents Welfare Forum. The Forum had been doggedly pursuing the issue with MTC authorities.

Route No. 62 (Venketachalam Nagar – Poonamallee) and Route No. 147 S (Senthil Nagar in Thirumullaivoyal – T. Nagar) are among the other three newly introduced services.

The Forum comprises four neighbourhood associations in Thirumullaivoyal, namely Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Velammal New Town Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Masilamanishwar Nagar and Kamalam Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association. The Forum serves the interests of around 15,000 residents in the neighbourhood.

“The Forum was formed to address common problems, together,” said Giri Ravanan, Secretary, Veketachalam Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association. For the last few years, the Forum has fought fierce battles over common civic problems, including discharge of sullage into open stormwater drains, overflowing garbage bins and absence of bitumen-topped roads, water pipelines, underground drainage system and police patrolling.

Under the auspices of the Forum, the four associations invest heavily in improving the region. To give a recent example, the four associations joined hands to open a police booth in the neighbourhood. Residents of Venketachalam Nagar contributed towards creating the wooden room at the booth. Residents of Masilamanishwar Nagar and Kamalam Nagar bought CCTV cameras for the booth. The event marking the opening of the booth was organised by the residents of Velammal New Town Nagar.

On how effective a channel the Forum has been in carrying issues to the doorsteps of the Establishment, Giri says, “When we go as a forum to meet officials, we go as a big team and having multiples voices at such meetings helps,” said Giri. Unlike many other forums of this nature, the North Thirumullaivoyal Residents Forum does not have permanent office bearers as they felt that this would add to the workload of running individual associations. Instead, outcomes of a meeting held by every association are shared with the others. Through this exercise, they identify common issues that they have to address together. For 2017, these residents of north Thirumullaivoyal have identified a major common issue: The sandy 2-km-long Pachaiammal Koil Main Road to be re-laid.