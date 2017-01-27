‘We have squatted on railway tracks’

Before 1980, Chromepet, Pallavaram and Keezhkattalai had a few residents welfare associations. As expected, these groups were focussed on improving civic conditions in the localities they represented.

“As these associations had a narrow focus, there was clearly a need for a Federation that would bring these associations on a common platform and address issues cutting across these areas. That led to the formation of the Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram (FCWAP),” says V. Santhanam, a social activist and president of FCWAP.

Today, over 100 residential welfare associations in Pallavaram, Chromepet and Keezhkattalai are affiliated to the Federation.

The Pallavapuram Municipality was formed on January 17, 1970, and the areas it covered included Pallavaram, Nemilichery, Hasthinapuram and Keezhkattalai.

Though Chromepet and Pallavaram were not too far from city limits, the areas lacked basic civic amenities. “When the Federation was formed, these areas lacked drinking water connection, proper roads and street lights. We were dependent on groundwater. “In 1984, a combined drinking water scheme for Alandur and Pallavaram — Alandur and Pallavaram Combined Water Scheme, as it was called then — was introduced. However, the houses were provided with water connections in 1986.”

“Till now, the Federation has fought for many issues, including provision of libraries and basic amenities at burial grounds,” says Santhanam.

In the 1986 local body elections, the Federation fielded independent candidates and three of them won the elections from the wards under the jurisdiction of the Pallavapuram Municipality. The Federation has successfully fought for the construction of the MIT Flyover, Under Ground Drainage, electric crematoriums, prevention of dumping of garbage and removal of encroachments in the Pallavapuram lake, creation of parks and libraries and a designated stopping point near Swan Oil Mills, which is now known as ‘Saravana Stores Bus Stop’.

Other victories of the Federation include provision of basic amenities at Chromepet bus stop, construction of Chromepet Foot Over Bridge, installation of traffic signals on GST Road and introduction of mini bus services and bio-toilets. “Achieving such objectives has seldom been smooth. We would meet the authorities concerned at periodic intervals, hold numerous street-corner meetings and protests. To press for the construction of MIT bridge, we had squatted on the tracks at Chromepet Railway Station for MIT bridge,” Santhanam says.