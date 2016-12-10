‘Trump changes views almost every day’

more-in

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s views on issues changes almost on a daily basis, said Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian-American who has been elected to the U.S. Congress.

Asked about Trump’s policies towards Indian IT companies, Mr. Krishnamoorthi, in Chennai on a personal visit, said, “At one point during his campaign, he basically said he wants to abolish all H1B visas. The next day he tweeted he is going to keep the H1B visas. As you can tell, what the President-elect is thinking sometimes changes day by day. Let’s watch the tweets.”

Mr. Krishnamoorthi immigrated to the U.S. when he was three months old, as his parents moved there. He is one of the four Indian-Americans elected to the Congress and will represent Illinois’ 8th Congressional district. He will begin his first term in January 2017. “It is a country of immigrants. Let’s welcome legal immigration, let’s strengthen the borders, and let’s make sure we do it in the right way to help America move ahead. We are natural allies, natural friends. Indian-Americans are part of the glue that holds the two countries together. We, Indian-Americans, see the benefits of increased co-operation. We will continue to see blossoming ties. It’s not a partisan issue. Both parties love India,” he said.

To a question on India’s move towards digital transactions, he said, “We use a lot of credit cards, debit cards for our transaction. I really hope that India’s transition will be successful whenever it happens. But we also have to remember those who are not plugged into the digital economy and remember that we don’t want to make any transitions that might harm anybody in the process.”