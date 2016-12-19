‘TN opposed to NEET, Medical Council Bill’

more-in

State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar reiterated Tamil Nadu’s stated position of opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and also said that the State had objected to the proposed National Medical Commission Bill.

Mr. Vijaya Baskar was speaking at the installation ceremony of the State president of the Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu State, held on Sunday.

‘Sensitise other States’

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, who also participated, requested the Association to also sensitise other States about the proposed Bill.

Outgoing State president S. Damodaran said the IMA, Tamil Nadu had 30,000 members across 158 branches. T.N. Ravishankar was installed as the new State president.

Issues such as the importance of the doctor-patient relationship were also highlighted. S. Geethalakshmi, vice chancellor, TN Dr. MGR Medical University and K. Prakasam, national vice president elect were also among those who participated.