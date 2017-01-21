‘State working hard to improve ease of business ranking’

more-in

: Tamil Nadu is working hard to improve its ease of doing business rankings this year, according to Vikram Kapur, principal secretary, Industries Department.

Despite being a highly industrialised State, Tamil Nadu had slipped to the 18th rank in the State-wise ease of doing business rankings released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and World Bank last year.

“The methodology used in the study was complex, and due to various reasons, including elections, we could not provide evidence for lot of metrics in time. This pushed our rankings down. This time again, the method of rating is going to change and we are confident of regaining our top ranking,” Mr. Kapur said speaking at the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council meeting.

He also said the government was working towards hosting the next global investors’ meet and investments of over ₹25,000 crore had been made out of the ₹2.42 lakh crore commitments received. Mr. Kapur also said both the Centre and State were keen on developing industrial corridors for industrial development. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor would be the key and the State government would be developing land banks for industries, he said.