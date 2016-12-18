‘Space for freedom shrinking, dissent rising’

N. Ram (third from left), Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., along with Bala Kailasam Memorial awardees, at a function in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Bala Kailasam Memorial Award 2016 for Television was awarded to Ravish Kumar, anchor and executive director, NDTV India. The awards were instituted in memory of documentary filmmaker, television professional and activist Bala Kailasam to recognise the innovative use of media towards social causes.

“We want to recognise meaningful media and journalists who have highlighted social issues effectively and brought them to the fore in print, television, documentary and the web,” said director Naga of the Cinema Rendezvous trust.

Mr. Ravish Kumar’s award includes a citation and a cash prize.

Chandrashekar Reddy, independent producer and director, won the award for his documentary ‘Fireflies in the Abyss’. New Delhi-based independent journalist Mandakini Gahlot and the health and science editor with The Hindu, Vidya Krishnan, were awarded the award for their contribution to print journalism.

Vital role

For the World Wide Web category, M. Rajashekar from Scroll.in was given the award.

Accepting the award, Mr. Ravish Kumar said television media played a vital role in strengthening democracy. “I am moved to hear that Bala Kailasam too had felt the same way. We can now, however, see how there is a shrinking space for freedom and increasing dissent,” he said.

When one claims to be a serious journalist, they have to accept the social responsibility that journalism has, said N. Ram, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons, delivering his keynote speech on ‘Media and its responsibilities’.

Reflecting on the functions of the media, Mr. Ram said that news media had a credible information function as well as a critical function to perform — to analyse and investigate as well as refrain from hyper commercialisation and other dishonest practices.

“The media also has a great role in building an agenda. The environment today is one of growing intolerance and journalists, historians, artists and many others have been affected by draconian laws such as the law of criminal defamation,” he explained.

Stating that the news media in the country was in the growth mode, Mr. Ram said that he hoped that young journalists would come together and combat dangerous tendencies of intolerance.