Jayalalithaa - 1948-2016

‘She left a special mark on film industry’

Actor Rajinikanth paying respects to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall on Tuesday.  

more-in

Members of the Tamil film fraternity turned out in large numbers to pay homage to Jayalalithaa at Rajaji Hall on Tuesday.

“Today is the end of an era, not just one person. She was an example of how women can rule the world and showed the way forward to many women who have been put down,” said actor Nassar, president of the Nadigar Sangam (South India Artistes Association).

Recalling the success of the 100 years of Indian cinema celebrations, the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce said that Jayalalithaa had always been supportive of the South Film Industry. “Being an artist of repute in the cinema industry, she had left a special mark on the industry,” the chamber said, in a statement.

Actor Rajinikanth, visited Rajaji Hall accompanied by his family including actor Dhanush and were seen offering their condolences.

Actor Prabhu too was seen paying respects with his family. Actor Kamal Haasan, who is in the United States, expressed his condolences on social media. In a statement, actor Ajith expressed his shock and said that Jayalalithaa had fought many battles and had stood tall among leaders.

Actor Sivakumar, who paid his last respects with his family members, said that Jayalalithaa acted as a heroine in movies and lived like a queen in her life.

“In 34 years that she has been in politics, she has been the chief minister for 15 years. She achieved in a male-dominated political set up with amazing confidence. I am one among the millions mourning her death. I pray that her soul rests in peace,” she said.

Actors Vijay, Sathyaraj, Sivakumar, Nayanthara, Gautami, Surya, Jayam Ravi, Silambarasan, Music Director Illayaraaja, Anirudh, Poet Vairamuthu and Directors Bharathiraaja and S.A. Chandrasekar were among those who paid their respects. Several celebrities tweeted their condolences.

