‘Sasikala ideal candidate to carry forward Jayalalithaa’s legacy’

Describing Sasikala as the ‘ideal candidate’ to carry forward Jayalalithaa’s legacy, AIADMK district secretary (Tirupur Urban) and former Minister M.S.M. Anandan opined that Sasikala taking over as general secretary of the AIADMK is very much essential at this juncture to maintain unity in the party.

“Our ‘wish’ is that ‘Chinnamma’ (referring to Ms. Sasikala) should accept the responsibility of the party’s general secretary and also the post of Chief Minister.

“We feel so because only Ms. Sasikala knew Jayalalithaa better than anyone else and she alone understood fully how Ms. Jayalalithaa ably managed both the party affairs and ran the government, due to the closest proximity she enjoyed with the former Chief Minister for three decades”, he said here.

He expressed the hope that Ms. Sasikala would fulfil the party members’ wish of her taking over the reign of government and party, at the earliest.

Mr. Anandan added the party workers would work with full vigour to ensure that Tirupur Urban district would remain an ‘AIADMK fort’ post-Jayalalithaa era.

When asked for reactions to the comments made by people like actor Gautami and Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa on the alleged secrecy pertaining to Jayalalithaa’s illness and developments during hospitalisation, Mr. Anandan told The Hindu ‘in general’ that some people were trying to malign the party by making baseless allegations which needed to be curbed.