‘Paper-wrapped food poses health risk’

Citing health hazards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has launched a campaign urging vendors of roadside eateries to stop serving food items wrapped in newspaper.

R. Kathiravan, designated officer of the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Chennai district, pointed to the presence of chemicals including heavy metals in newspapers, which pose serious health risks. “They (vendors) are always in the habit of packaging items like vada and bonda in newspapers since they are cheap and easily available. But such practices cannot be tolerated as they pose a serious health hazard. They could use aluminium foil instead, which is also easily available and quite affordable,” he added.

Initially, the campaign is being conducted in Villivakam, Arumbakkam, Anna Nagar and Koyambedu. Food Safety Officer A. Sathasivam said that the officials were planning to extend the campaign across the city and conclude it by the end of the month. “Apart from newspapers, we have been asking the vendors to stop using plastic sheets too, which are widely used for cooking idlis,” he said.

The awareness programme has covered around 60 shops so far, said Mr. Sathasivam, adding that the officials were also conducting compliance checks.