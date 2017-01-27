‘Our mission is to plant 50,000 trees’

To restore the greenery lost due to cyclone Vardah and to promote nature conservation goals, K. Umapathy, a resident of Mudichur, has started ‘Green Earth’, which will spread awareness about trees and their benefits.

Umapathy says, “With the cyclonic storm uprooting a huge number of trees, it is going to be a searing summer for the residents of Chennai in April and May. Our mission is to plant around 50,000 trees in the next five years. We will not stop with just planting the saplings, but also work closely with residents, including students, to ensure the saplings are nurtured.”

The association was formed at Jaigopal Garodiya National Higher Secondary School, East Tambaram, and was inaugurated by its school secretary K. Narayan Rao.

In the first phase of the mission, the association planted around 50 native tree saplings with tree guards on the campus of the institution.

Soon, the Association will plant saplings with tree guards on the premises of the Government Hospital Of Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram Sanatorium, where more than 200 trees were uprooted. Saplings will be planted next at the National Institute of Siddha, Tambaram Sanatorium. “We have formed a green committee to take care of the saplings. The members of the Committee will impart to residents the knowledge necessary to take care of the newly-planted saplings,” says Umapathy. He expressed concern that many residents were reluctant to plant saplings again, following Vardah . “ Growing trees will help combat the challenges posed by climate change to a great extent.”

At the inaugural function, students went on a rally creating awareness about the benefits of planting trees, holding placards, in and around East Tambaram. Umapathy can be contacted at 9840052464.