‘Only freedom of choice can empower women’

Noting that the real empowerment of women can be achieved only when they are provided with the freedom to make their own choice, Chief Justice of Madras High Court S.K. Kaul emphasised that the way women are treated in their home is reflected in the society.

The Chief Justice made the remarks while inaugurating the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation’s Legal and Advocacy Cell here on Saturday.

The Cell’s objective is to equip women with political and legal tools to influence gender discourse and to undertake legal literacy and capacity building programs at different levels to create legal awareness among women.

Justice Kaul said that education and economic independence are the two vital aspects of women empowerment and agreed that there are not many women judges in the higher judiciary.

However, he pointed out that the change has already happened in the profession with increasing number of women taking up the legal profession. “Today situation has improved, women occupy one third of the total number of judges in lower judiciary,” he said.

Emphasising that the cause of the Legal Cell is vital and important in the present scenario, former Union Minister Jayanthi Natarajan said, “The safety ensured for the women protesters in the recent jallikattu protests organised across the State for six days is something remarkable. When women are facing sexual harassments and assaults in other parts of the country, women in Tamil Nadu participated in the protests along with men, particularly young men without any fear for safety just focusing on the cause.”

Adding that such a behaviour by the young men is a turning point in the democracy, she appealed that this approach should not end with the protests, but should be ensured everyday.