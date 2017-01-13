Chennai

‘Only PMK fit to rule Tamil Nadu’

PMK chief S. Ramadoss at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Thursday.  

DMK and the AIADMK are responsible for the problems plaguing the State, says S. Ramadoss

The DMK and the AIADMK are not fit to rule Tamil Nadu and they are the main reason for the problems plaguing the State, PMK founder S. Ramadoss claimed.

Speaking at a general council meeting of the party’s Chennai region members here on Thursday, he said only the PMK had the ability to rule the State and exhorted party members to work towards that goal. “There is no one in the DMK or the AIADMK who have the knowledge or the capabilities to run the State. Only Anbumani has these qualities,” Mr. Ramadoss said. Anbumani Ramadoss said there was a necessity for a new kind of politics in Tamil Nadu. “There is a need for a new kind of politics, and people are very keen to see a new player emerge to save the State from the two Dravidian parties,” he said.

