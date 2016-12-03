‘Narasimha Rao’s political acumen led to economic reforms in 90s’

more-in

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India C. Rangarajan on Friday said that without then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s political acumen, economic reforms would not have taken place in the early nineties.

Speaking on the topic, ‘The Journey of India’s Economic Reforms,’ at a talk organised by The Triplicane Cultural Academy and The Kasturi Srinivasan Library to mark the 63rd anniversary of the academy here, Mr. Rangarajan, said, “...as a matter of strategy, he [Rao] couched reforms in a language which would appeal to the ‘old guards’ of his own party. There is no doubt reforms could not have moved forward without his solid support and conviction.”

Mr. Rangarajan, currently Chairman, Madras School of Economics, said that though then-Finance Minister Manmohan Singh spearheaded the policy, it was Rao who provided the valuable political support . “It must be noted that as Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao also held the portfolio of Industry which was directly responsible for initiating the changes that led to the dismantling of various types of controls and licences relating to the industrial sector,” he pointed out.

The economist acknowledged that Rao’s predecessor had taken difficult decisions in the days leading up to the beginning of reforms. “[The] Chandra Shekhar government took some bold decisions. One was, for example, to negotiate with the IMF; second, the Chandra Shekhar government was bold when it agreed to move gold to raise money,” Mr. Rangarajan said.

However, he added that Chandra Shekhar’s ideological position made it difficult for him to go ahead with reforms. “These are bold decisions. But, as far as reforms are concerned, I am of the opinion that he had pre-arranged, strong views. In fact, later on when he came in the Opposition, he attacked the reforms,” Mr. Rangarajan said.

“In policy-making, the critical thing is who makes the decision....I think the new government [of Rao] took the decision,” he said, adding that, “V.P. Singh, for example, did commission reports but was in no mood to act on them.”

Rao’s political manoeuvring marked the beginning of a new kind of government in India. “The New Economic Policy of India has not necessarily diminished the role of the state; it has only redefined it, expanding it in some areas and reducing it in others. As has been said, somewhat paradoxically, more market does not mean ‘less government’ but only ‘different government’,” Mr. Rangarajan said.

He refused to comment on the Centre’s demonetisation policy.

Mukund Padmanabhan, Editor, The Hindu, who presided over the event, said he was always struck by the lucidity in Mr. Rangarajan’s writing, which was aptly reflected in his speaking.