‘Mini lake’ on Marina attracts residents

Fishermen who could not venture into the sea for the past four days, make the most of it by offering a ride in the stagnated stormwater on the Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday.

more-in

On Tuesday afternoon, a day after Cyclone Vardah ripped across Chennai, dozens of residents took advantage of the pleasant weather and holiday to spend time on the Marina Beach. Of course, they also wanted to see thecyclone-related damage, if any. On a section of the sands, the rain had led to the formation of a large pool of water and two enterprising fishermen were offering children boat rides from one end to another.

“We haven’t been out to sea yesterday and today, and so we thought we would offer these rides. We are charging Rs. 50 for a trip back and forth,” said A. Sekar, one of the fishermen.

R. Gopi, who was also in the boat with him, said they had ferried about 25 children across. The water stretched all the way from just after the service lane to nearly the shore, and was waist deep in the middle, the fishermen said.

A horse splashed through the water, a dog paddled along and several children were playing and wading along with their parents.

Overturned push carts and wet sand notwithstanding, snack shops were open and families strolled along. Ashiya Banu, had come with her family from Red Hills. Her husband held each of their daughters by the arm as they played in the water. “It’s a holiday today so we decided to come,” she said.