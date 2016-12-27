‘Life begins at 40’

I have always believed that my epitaph should read ‘I have done it all and I did it my way’, but the fact that I would actually live to tell my story is the biggest miracle of all.

It was on November 1, 2013, that I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, though having vaguely heard of the word ‘dialysis’; seldom did I think a painful venous catheter would be inserted in my neck for my long journey of dialysis for nearly two-and-a-half years. Being a dancer, ardent traveller and foodie, I probably ignored the small symptoms, assuming I was tired or lacked sleep. But after having bought a luxury car, I had taken my parents on a long road trip from Bangalore all the way to Varkala in Kerala via Coorg. The onward journey was spread over 10 days, with enough breaks, but the return was a continuous drive with short breaks for lunch and tea. After reaching Bangalore, I felt fatigued for two weeks, which seemed very unusual; before I could get to my physician, I had fallen sick with chills. My temperature wouldn’t come down, and then after multiple tests, my physician asked me to get admitted immediately. I was diagnosed with both CKD and hypertension; the doctors couldn’t figure what triggered what. Due to the possibility of bleeding, a biopsy was ruled out and my adventure with something that I never expected began.

To cut a long story short, four hours of dialysis three times a week, needles being pricked every alternate day, painfully, in the same spot, a strict salt-less diet, huge quantities of medicines that seemed like a meal by itself, long waits, multiple visits to hospitals, umpteen number of tests, injections, procedures, sleepless nights due to breathlessness, and to top it all, my medical insurance had expired a few weeks ago, and I had to use up all my savings. But I had a lot of emotional help from family and friends. While I was going through all this physically, emotionally and mentally there was just one thing I could think of — being positive, getting over this as soon as possible, and getting back to this wonderful adventure called life. The only thing that was a constant, was my smile and my zest for life. I would never let that change for anything. My parents, sister, family and friends were very worried, but I guess seeing me being cool and accepting of my condition, kind of changed it for them. Three years on, nine months ago, I had the good fortune of getting a kidney transplant done through the State-run cadaver donor programme called the ZCCK (Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka). After 12 days of isolation in the hospital and six months of rest at home, I have recovered. There are a few ups and downs, but life is back to normal.

I turned 40 this year, and I had to put this behind me. Everyone says life begins at 40, and for me, it truly did. My 40th birthday was the first day of the rest of my life, and I had to celebrate and share that special day with my family and friends. I had a very quirky, fun invite designed by a dear friend, and yes, the celebrations were special because nearly 100 of my friends turned up at my farm, from all across, including Chennai and Delhi.

I have already ticked Cuba, which has been on my bucket list for the past 24 years from the time I got exposed to the dance form of salsa. Little did I know then, that I would take it up as a profession and this would actually lead me to a place where salsa evolved. From the word go, all we did was dance to live salsa bands playing music in every restaurant, café and street corner; enjoyed all the Cuban rum, Cuban cigars, driving around classic cars, taking up an excruciating trek in the Escambray Mountain ranges to test my mettle (I was exhausted but just had to do it). The experience of dancing salsa in Cuba is truly one of a kind, and then being complimented by the lead singer of the Buena Vista Social Club, who said, ‘I dance like a Cuban’, was truly the highlight of the trip. I guess all this was possible only because I knew I had a lot of unfinished business and had to bounce out of my illness really quick. Because I was undergoing dialysis for a long time, my lung function had reduced drastically, and I had to get it back to optimal functioning, So I was under constant care and scrutiny by my medical team of nephrologists, pulmonologists and cardiologists. I also took up BKS Iyengar Yoga, Cross fit, daily walks in the morning and had to get professional help to get on a perfect diet.

Another item on my bucket list that I managed was the Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh and two memorable trips to Kolkata. Now, I am looking forward to Iceland in March 2017, Colombia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in October 2017. More importantly, my perception of life has changed. I have always been on a quest to find the ‘reason’ why I was put on the planet, and after this crazy experience, I think I have found purpose, along with the need to live a full life. My message to everybody is: Always be aware and listen to your body and live every day like it’s your last.

During my days of dialysis, I was exposed to a completely different world. I met people who could not afford dialysis, people who took the train every night to Bangalore to get a dialysis done for years on end, people who passed up the opportunity to live a good life because they didn’t have the money for a transplant. Having experienced this, I had to do something about it, and launched the Spreading Hope campaign, for which I will be driving from Puducherry to Ladakh over a month, touching nine cities and surrounding rural areas to spread the message of preventive care through talks, seminars, free tests and awareness on organ donation.

If you know anyone who is going through CKD and would like to speak to the writer, reach out at lourdvijay@gmail.com.