‘Innovate, adapt to achieve career goals’

Be innovative and adaptive to new advancements in your respective fields and take calculated risks in your career to reach milestones, said Mohan Narayanaswamy, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of iNautix Technologies India, in his address to students of BS Abdur Rahman University, Vandalur, during the 6th Convocation ceremony held on Sunday.

Citing a few interesting incidents from the game of cricket, he urged the students to gain proficiency in the subjects they were studying.

He distributed degree certificates to 694 engineering graduates on the occasion. Sundaram Fasteners Limited president N. Balakrishnan urged the universities to act as base research institutes for industrial houses in the field of automobile engineering.

He sought a coherent, working relationship between the industry and institutions , as was the case in some western countries.

The Chairman of BS Abdur Rahman University, Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari asked engineering graduates not to chase fame and money, which he said would reach them if they pursue their goals with discipline.

University registrar V. Murugesan and vice chancellor V.M. Periasamy spoke on the occasion.