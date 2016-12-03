‘Help children with dyslexia focus on skills’

more-in

There are many things they are good at, says expert

CHENNAI: Helping children with dyslexia focus on their skills would be a good way of encouraging and accommodating them, speakers at a national conference organised by the Madras Dyslexia Association concurred.

“Dyslexia affects only a specific set of skills. There are many other things they are good at and which is important to focus on,” said Geet Oberoi, founder-president, Orkids, a chain of multidisciplinary clinics which provides remedial intervention to children with special needs, while delivering the keynote address.

“Instead of constantly making them feel down, it is important we encourage and accommodate the child in his or her areas of interest and bring them on a par with the rest. Luckily today we have a brilliant combination of courses and career choices, they may even sound strange but it is great,” she said. She also stressed that the academic challenges for dyslexics was only a partial picture of the complete landscape and showed video clips and cited examples of accomplished people around the world.

“Albert Einstein wasn’t able to cope with the regular academic curriculum or his classmates. But he was curious about everything around him and went on to become a genius. This is what is needed -- focus on the skills they are good at,” she said. Speaking about the challenges and help such children can receive, she said, “Children with dyslexia face many challenges, but with planning and support from parents and teachers the transition can be smooth.”

D. Chandrashekhar, president, MDA, said, “It is time we thought of specialised skill building centres to tap the creative potential of dyslexic children.”