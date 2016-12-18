‘Focus on oral healthcare in rural areas’

more-in

Highlighting the need to give importance to oral healthcare and hygiene in rural areas, Dibyendu Mazumdar, president, Dental Council of India, spoke about a number of initiatives and plans of the council.

Prof. Mazumdar was speaking at the International College of Dentists: India, Sri Lanka and Nepal section, Conference and Convocation 2016 that was held in the city on Saturday.

Stressing that every student needed to be well-trained, Prof. Mazumdar spoke of CCTVs being set up in dental colleges at the outpatient sections,classrooms and departments.

“I have heard of ‘ghost postgraduates’ now...we all know about visiting teaching staff,” he said.

Mushrooming of colleges

On the efforts of the council to stop the mushrooming of dental colleges in the country, he said that the initiative had to come from the States.

He also spoke of introducing basic and advanced life support courses as well as forensic medicine for students.

A proposed bridge course, where students who had completed dentistry would be able to do a three-year MBBS course, is in its primary phase, he said, adding that these students would have to serve a minimum of five years in rural areas.

Prof. Mazumdar also said initiatives were being taken to ensure there were dental surgeons up to the primary health centre level, stipends for interns and PG students and that efforts were on to bring in dental insurance.

Rajiv Chugh, secretary general, ICD-India, Sri Lanka & Nepal Section, spoke of the organisation spread across 122 countries that has 12,000 fellows.

Rajesh Chandna, president, International College of Dentists, S.M. Balaji, president, ICD Section VI, M. Mala, chairperson, Tagore Educational Trust and others also participated.