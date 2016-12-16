‘Ensure all buses halt at Gowrivakkam stop’

R. Krishnan, a resident of Easwari Nagar in Gowrivakkam, walks either to the Santhosapuram or Sembakkam bus stop to board MTC route numbers. Not just Krishnan, but many other commuters coming from localities in Gowrivakkam do the same thing.

Only a few express and white board services halt at the Gowrivakkam bus stop.

They have requested MTC to take steps to ensure all buses, including deluxe, express and ‘M’ services halt at the stop.

A majority of the route numbers — 95, 99, 51, B51, V51 and 5A — plying through Gowrivakkam don’t operate with white boards.

MTC route numbers plying through Gowrivakkam on Velachery Main Road go to East and West Tambaram on the eastern side, and towards Medavkkam and Nanmangalam on the western side.

Commuters have to go to Sembakkam to board buses towards East and West Tambaram and Santhosapuram to board buses towards Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur and Velachery or rely on share autorickshaws.

“Buses do not halt unless commuters on board alight at the stop. As a result, the stop is crowded.

“On seeing the crowd, drivers halt the buses 500 meters away forcing commuters to run to board their route numbers,” Krishnan points out.

“Most often, we miss the bus. During rush hour, commuters are unable to reach their destinations on time,” commuters complain.

The same scenario prevails at the Mahalakshmi Nagar Bus Stop towards Tambaram.

Commuters on board are forced to inform the conductor and driver that they have to alight at the stop.

Apart from this, lack of bus shelters and benches at the stops on the eastern and western side is annoying the commuters as they are forced to wait for the route numbers in the open.