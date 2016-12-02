‘Check water seepage in the walls of Thillai Ganga Nagar subway’

The heavy downpour for the past few days has shown its ugly face, causing difficulty for pedestrians and commuters. The Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway, Nanganallur, is flooded completely and is closed temporarily. Barricades are placed and policemen are posted near the area, to alert and divert people to other routes. A scence on Monday (16/11/15).

Constant seepage of water from the walls of the subway and increasing traffic on Southern Sector Inner Ring Road give riders a tough time while crossing Thillai Ganga Nagar subway at Nanganallur

Early this year, the State Highways Department had conceived a mechanism that would facilitate discharge of rainwater and arrest flooding in the Thillai Ganga Nagar pedestrian and vehicular subway. Three large sumps were constructed near the subway to collect excess rainwater; they were designed in such a way that water from the sumps would be discharged into Veerangal Odai through Ullagaram and Puzhuthivakkam.

Despite the construction of the sumps, seepage from the walls of the subway could not be controlled and water oozes from the walls.

Constant water seepage makes it difficult for motorists, especially motorcyclists, to use the stretch.

The subway provides easy access to Adambakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, Nanganallur, Tirusulam and Vanuvampet.

During last year’s deluge, the subway was inundated with rainwater, resulting in traffic diversions that threw vehicular traffic out of gear for a few days. Residents of these localities had to take a detour through Velachery Main Road and Southern Sector Inner Road to reach their destinations. The other option for them was to travel through Guindy, Vandikaran Street in Guindy and reach Pazhavanthangal and Nanganallur. With Metro Rail from Little Mount to Chennai International Airport being operational, traffic on Inner Ring Road has increased by leaps and bounds.

Hundreds of motorists go to Alandur, St.Thomas Mount or Airport Metro station to reach the other parts of the city such as Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Guindy, Saidapet and Little Mount. “Motorists take the Southern Sector Inner Ring Road for reaching any of the three Metro stations, which leads to heavy traffic. Whenever they pass through the subways, motorists face the risk of skidding as the subway road is battered and becomes slippery whenever it rains,” R. Anand, a motorist, said.

Damaged road surface

The road surface in the subway has cracked at several spots on both sides. “At some points, where the surface has worn out, only patchwork has been done. The debris used for the patchwork has not been cleared,” Anand added. When contacted, the State Highways Department officials said these were low-lying areas and prone to flooding and necessary action will be taken at the earliest,” the officials said.