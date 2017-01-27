‘All bus services should halt at these stops’

Commuters boarding Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) route numbers from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Nagar bus stop, Medavakkam, and Kovilambakkam Periyar Nagar bus stop have requested MTC to take steps to ensure all buses (across services) halt at the two stops.

At present, only express services (green board) halt at the two stops. “We are forced to walk either to Medavkkam Koot Road bus stop, Vellakkal bus stop or to Nanmangalam-Kovilambakkam bus stop for boarding the route numbers,” commuters said.

Express services including M14 (NGO Colony to Medavakkam Koot Road), M14 (Saidapet to Medavakkam Koot Road), and 14M (Saidapet to Medavakkam Koot Road) ply through the stretch. Deluxe services including B51 (East Tambaram to T. Nagar), V51 (West Tambaram to T. Nagar, West Tambaram to Velachery), and M11 (East Tambaram to Saidapet), M11 (Medavakkam Koot Road to Saidapet) ply through the stretch, but do not halt at these bus stops.

For reaching T. Nagar, commuters are forced to walk either to Medavkkam Koot Road bus stop, Vellakkal bus stop or Nanmangalam-Kovilambakkam bus stop or take an auto to St. Thomas Mount Station and board an Electrical Multiple Unit to West Mambalam station. As there are no shareautorickshaws on the stretch, people take normal autorickshaws and share the cost. This sharing facility is not available most of the time, as finding people commuting to same area is not always easy.

Apart from route numbers B51 and V51, no buses ply on the the section covering areas such as Velachery and Alandur.

MTC officials say they have not received any representations from the commuters. If they make any representations, necessary steps will be taken.