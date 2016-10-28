A youth driving an SUV hit several vehicles parked on T.P. Kailasam Road in Hanumanth Nagar on Wednesday night causing panic among pedestrians.

After losing control of his vehicle and ramming into several cars, he hit a tree. In an attempt to extricate himself, the youth tried to reverse the car but instead ploughed into the compound wall of a house, said the police. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The youth and other passengers in the vehicle fled from the spot.

The Basavanagudi traffic police have seized the SUV and are searching for the driver.

The Basavanagudi traffic police have seized the SUV and are searching for the driver