Youth abducted near ATM in Peenya

more-in

A 21-year-old youth was allegedly abducted by a gang of four when he came out of an ATM near Peenya police station on Friday night.

According to police, the victim is Maruthi, a resident of Peenya who worked as machine operator in a private factory.

Maruthi, who was returning home from work, stopped by the ATM to withdraw cash. As soon as he got out of it, the gang intercepted him and forced him into a car before speeding away.

The incident came to light when Maruthi’s uncle B.L. Gowda received a call from Maruthi stating that he had been abducted. Mr. Gowda rushed to the local police station and made a complaint. Peenya police are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A special team has been formed to track down the accused and rescue Maruthi, a senior police officer said.